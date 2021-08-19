Experts laud Montreal's plan to cut back on single-use plastics but say Canada has far to go

MONTREAL — Environmental experts are praising Montreal's decision to ban some kinds of single-use plastics, but they say Canada is still a long way from being plastic-free despite government promises. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Wednesday that the city would ban retailers and restaurants from distributing plastic bags in the city by end of August 2022. Six months later, a number of other single-use items will be banned, she said, including takeout food containers, cups, lids, utensils and stir sticks made from unrecyclable or hard-to-recycle plastics. Plante described her city's plan as the most ambitious in North America, and she said what sets it apart is the focus on reducing plastic at the source. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. "For some cities, recycling is priority No. 1," she said. "For us, it’s reducing, reducing, reducing." The mayor added that the urgency was heightened by the fact the city's only landfill is expected to be full by 2029.

Ashley Wallis, a plastics pollution expert with environmental charity Oceana Canada, described Montreal's initiative as a "great step," and she had particular praise for the decision to include drink cups on the list of banned items — something other governments, including Ottawa, have stopped short of doing. "We do know that 47 per cent of Canada's plastic waste is from single-use plastics and plastics packaging, so I think there is a huge opportunity by focusing on things like these single-use takeaway items," she said in a phone interview Wednesday. Sizing up the four main federal parties’ climate plans Election 2021 However, Wallis said that despite cities' best efforts, Canada is still far away from a plastic-free future. In 2019, the federal government announced it intended to ban several single-use plastic items, including plastic bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and hard-to-recycle takeout containers — a list Wallis described as "too narrowly scoped." Ottawa has also promised to impose recycled-content requirements. As well, the federal government has discussed making some companies responsible for collecting their products made of plastic when they aren't useful anymore, as part of a goal to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030. But those regulations, which were promised by end of 2021, have yet to be unveiled and could be derailed by the upcoming federal election, Wallis said.

Federal legislation on plastic ought to include takeout cups, she said, as well as all forms of polystyrene and oxo-degradable plastics, which break down quickly. Longer term, she said, what's needed is a comprehensive, sector-by-sector plan to reduce and reuse plastic, with manufacturers being given the main responsibility for collection and recycling. Even Montreal's plan contains some omissions. It doesn't include cardboard takeout containers with plastic coating and excludes non-profits that distribute food, for example. More importantly, it can't affect anything outside the city's jurisdiction, which includes grocery store items because they're packaged outside city limits. Environmental experts are praising Montreal's decision to ban some kinds of single-use plastics, but they say Canada is still a long way from being plastic-free despite government promises. #PlasticBan #cdnpoli Plante said she was hoping the city's action would "influence in a very positive and proactive way the other levels of government."