Feds pledge support for B.C.’s old-growth forests as RCMP crack down on activists

As activists opposed to old-growth logging were dragged and pepper-sprayed by the RCMP in Fairy Creek over the weekend, the Liberal Party promised to protect old-growth forests in British Columbia. North Vancouver candidate Jonathan Wilkinson promised a re-elected Liberal government would put $50 million on the table to help protect old-growth forests, and took a shot at the NDP for not mentioning "old-growth" specifically in its climate plans, saying he was "disappointed" in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh as a British Columbian. Wilkinson also said the Liberals would work toward an agreement with B.C. Premier John Horgan's NDP government to expand protected areas. "In many areas, the focus really is on stopping the decline of biodiversity, and that means looking to protect intact ecosystems to start with," Wilkinson told Canada's National Observer. "While forestry management and the harvesting of timber in the province is the purview of the provincial government, our view is that there is a role for the federal government (in) working with the province and Indigenous communities," Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson was reluctant to say the federal government was looking to insert itself into the province's domain but did acknowledge Ottawa has jurisdiction over species at risk it could use. "We're not trying to tell the province of British Columbia what it must do, but we are trying to say we're a willing partner to work with you on something that we know is important for British Columbians," he said. The Green Party's Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidate Paul Manly said it was "about time" the Liberals listened to him and pointed to a motion he introduced in the House of Commons in February calling for the protection of old-growth forests. "I have sent numerous letters to the minister, and to the minister of Indigenous-Crown relations, and to the minister of public safety, saying that they need to step in and offer conservation financing to First Nations and work with the province and First Nations to end this crisis," Manly said. "These land defenders aren't going to stop. They're not going to stop even with this brutality that we're seeing from the RCMP. They are determined to protect these forests, and these forests are key for climate change," he added.

Manly said that when Canada signs international agreements, like the Convention on Biological Diversity, that is a commitment that should be upheld by the federal government. Instead, he pointed to an inconsistency. "When the federal government signs a trade agreement, the subnational governments — the provinces — are bound by that agreement. When we sign environmental treaties, like for the protection of biodiversity or to take climate action, the provincial governments aren't bound by that," he explains. But the jurisdictional landscape is changing in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year that ruled the federal government has a right to impose a carbon tax, essentially because responding to climate change is an issue of national concern.