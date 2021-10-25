Is tidal energy the surge remote coastal communities need?

Many remote West Coast communities rely on diesel for electricity generation, which poses a range of negative economic, social, and environmental effects. But some sites along B.C.’s extensive coastline are ideal for tidal energy micro-grids that may well be the answer for off-grid communities to generate clean power, suggested experts at a COAST (Centre for Ocean Applied Sustainable Technologies) virtual event Wednesday. Tidal energy exploits the natural ebb and flow of the coast’s tidal water and is a highly predictable source of renewable energy, says Ben Whitby, program manager at PRIMED, a marine renewable energy research lab at the University of Victoria (UVic). Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. Micro-grids might someday be able to provide clean power to many coastal communities, and the best candidates for tidal energy are small, off-grid communities largely dependent on costly fossil fuels, Whitby said.

"The focus in B.C. is at a smaller scale," he said. "The time it would take (these communities) to recoup any capital investment is a lot shorter. "And the cost is actually on a par because they're already paying a significant amount of money for that diesel-generated power." Micro-grids are self-reliant energy systems drawing on renewables from ocean, wind, solar, small hydro, and geothermal sources. There are challenges involved, including the added cost and complexity of construction in remote communities, the storage of intermittent power for later use, the economic model, the costs associated with tidal power installations, and financing for small communities, said Lisa Kalynchuk, vice-president of research and innovation at UVic.

But smaller tidal energy projects can potentially set a track record for more nascent marine renewables, at a lower cost and without facing the same social or regulatory resistance a large-scale project might face. A successful tidal energy demo project was set up using a MAVI tidal turbine in Blind Channel to power a private resort on West Thurlow Island, part of the outer Discovery Islands chain wedged between Vancouver Island and the mainland, Whitby said. Lisa Kalynchuk, vice-president of research and innovation at UVic, said she was excited by the possibilities associated with tidal power, not only in B.C., but for all of Canada’s coasts. #Renewables The channel’s strong tidal currents, which routinely reach six knots and are close to the marina, proved a good site to test the small-scale turbine and associated micro-grid system that could be replicated to power remote communities, he said.

Illustration of the micro-grid tidal turbine system deployed at the Blind Channel demo site to replace electricity generated from diesel fuel. Photo courtesy of MAVI Innovations The mooring system, cable, and turbine were installed fairly rapidly and ran through the summer of 2017. The system is no longer active as provincial and federal funding for the project came to an end. “But as a proof of concept, we think it was very successful,” Whitby said, adding micro-grid tidal power is still in the early stages of development. Ideally, the project will be revived with new funding, so it can continue to act as a test site for marine renewable energy and to showcase the system to remote coastal communities that might want to consider tidal power, he said. In addition to harnessing a local, renewable energy source and increasing energy independence, tidal energy micro-grids can fuel employment and new business opportunities, said Whitby. The Blind Channel project was installed using the local supply chain out of nearby Campbell River, he said. “Most of the vessels and support came from that area, so it was all really locally sourced.” There are a number of potential tidal energy sites near off-grid communities along the mainland, on both sides of Vancouver Island, and in the Haida Gwaii region that could be tapped to provide clean energy, Whitby said. Currently, there are around 40 isolated communities along the coast and 32 are primarily reliant on diesel for electricity generation, said Whitby, noting many remote locations are Indigenous communities.