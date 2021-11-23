Biological ‘treasure troves’ need mapping in marine protection plan

A treasure trove of biological hot spots sheltering ancient rockfish, delicate corals and sponges hidden inside the inlets of British Columbia’s isolated central coast merit protection, a new study indicates. A number of sites of exceptional biodiversity — well-known to the region's First Nations but previously undocumented by science — have been identified with joint research between the Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance (CCIRA) and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), said one of the study’s lead authors, Alejandro Frid. The hot spots studied fall within the territories of the Kitasoo/Xai’xais, Wuikinuxv, Nuxalk and Heiltsuk Nations, which are also involved in the CCIRA, Frid said. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. “None of (the hot spots) was a surprise to the First Nations,” Frid said, adding a number of sites identified through traditional knowledge need more exploration. “But from a formal scientific standpoint, there were no surveys of what was there in terms of rockfishes, corals and sponges.” All the biodiverse pockets on the central coast are important to preserving the marine ecosystem, but it was particularly interesting to find significant populations of rockfish, or the fish family Sebastinae, some of which can live as long as 200 years, Frid said.

“I was personally surprised to see a large amount of some of the really long-lived rockfishes being way up in the fjords,” he said “Fishery scientists think of them as being more associated with areas further out closer to the continental shelf.” The hot spot study — which involves 11 years of survey data gathered in a variety of ways, including scuba dives and DFO’s remote video camera to explore as deep as 500 metres — will contribute essential information to a new network of marine protected areas (MPAs) being developed that will stretch across extensive sections of B.C.’s coast, said Frid, CCIRA’s science co-ordinator. Nova Scotians defeat billionaire developers who tried to swoop in on park Yelloweye rockfish, pictured above, can live more than 100 years. The species was found in biological hot spots along the central coast during a recent study. Photo by Tristan Blaine / CCIRA

The Northern Shelf Bioregion MPA network will protect important areas of biodiversity along the coast from Quadra Island in the south to the border with Alaska in the north — approximately two-thirds of the West Coast. Rockfish populations, decimated by commercial fishing, are particularly vulnerable and would benefit from added protections, Frid said. A number of sites of exceptional biodiversity — well-known to the region's First Nations but previously undocumented by science — have been identified along B.C.'s central coast and should be protected, a joint study suggests. #Biodiversity Yelloweye rockfish in particular are culturally significant and important to the food security of area First Nations, Frid said, but the fish has suffered a 67 percent drop in biomass population over a century leading up to 2018. Beyond being ecologically valuable and important ecosystems for feeding and breeding other marine species, sponge and coral beds capture and store significant amounts of carbon, so are also important from a climate change perspective, Frid said. However, these seabeds are particularly vulnerable to bottom-contact fishing gear, such as prawn traps, long lines or bottom trawling, which involves dragging a net along the ocean floor, he said.

“So, the benefits of protecting corals and sponges in marine protected areas had immediate benefits by just stopping the collective damage to these species groups that play an important role as natural carbon stores.” Maps of the central coast show hot spot distribution for rockfish (a), sponges and corals, as well as all three species combined, according to a new study. Mike Reid, manager of the Heiltsuk Nation’s stewardship department, agreed surveying the hot spots identified by First Nations in numerous areas on the central coast was a key step to protecting them.