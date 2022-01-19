Fuel contamination shutters Iqaluit water treatment plant for the second time

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The City of Iqaluit shut down its water treatment plant Wednesday after the water was contaminated last week with fuel for the second time.

The city said a breach in the system is suspected to have caused residents to smell fuel in their water, with breaches detected last week and Wednesday.

The city said it is using a bypass system to pump water to residents instead and the entire territorial capital is now under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Nunavut's health department said the level of contamination in the plant was below the limits for fuel set by Health Canada.

"The boil water advisory is a precautionary measure because the water is not filtered through the normal water treatment processes," the department said in a release.