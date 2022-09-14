Kenya’s new president pitches ambitious climate plan

Kenya’s newly elected president William Ruto said that climate change will be key to the government's agenda and made an ambitious pledge to ramp up clean energy and phase out fossil fuels for electricity by 2030.

“In our country, women and men, young people, farmers, workers, and local communities suffer the consequences of climate emergency," said President Ruto at his inauguration speech on Tuesday at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Complex.

"We must act urgently to keep global heating levels below 1.5 Celsius, help those in need and end addiction to fossil fuels,” he added, echoing calls by the United Nations Secretary-General to cut the world's reliance on coal, oil and gas.

Taking cues from the country’s revised commitments on climate change submitted to the U.N., known as nationally determined contributions, President Ruto promised the country will have a full and just transition to electricity exclusively produced by solar, wind and geothermal energy by 2030 that will ensure all communities benefit from the move.

“Kenya is on a transition to clean energy that will support jobs, local economies, and the sustainable industrialization," Ruto said. "We call on all African states to join us in this journey. Africa can lead the world. We have immense potential for renewable energy. Reducing costs of renewal energy technologies make this the most viable energy source.”