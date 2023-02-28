Is climate change good for insurgent groups?

Scientists have long warned that climate change is not just an environmental problem but a security one.

Some experts say in some countries that connection is playing out in a disturbing way as people displaced or jobless by climate-related disasters in fragile states and war zones are driven to join militias, insurgencies or criminal organizations just to survive.

“I lost my income because of the drought, so I joined the Taliban and fought for them to earn money,” said Norullah, who lives in Afghanistan and whose name has been changed for fear of retribution. “This is not what I wanted. Our family is farmers, but in the past few years, we couldn’t grow enough crops from our land and couldn’t earn enough income. There was no other job opportunity and joining the Taliban was the only option I had.”

When the Taliban was still an insurgent force before toppling the government in August 2021, it was paying soldiers as much as $300 a month, American magazine WIRED reported. That was an irresistible sum, considering the average Afghan's annual income was only $390 a year.

Stories like Norullah’s are common and contributed to the Taliban’s victory, said Seddiq Seddiqi, Afghanistan’s former deputy minister of the interior who now lives in Canada.