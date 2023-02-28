Climate change, Indigenous issues transcend boundaries with Russia, Governor General says

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canada needs to find a way to continue cross-polar collaboration while holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. "In terms of Indigenous Peoples, and research and climate change, these are issues that transcend boundaries, really," Simon said in an interview following her state visit to Finland. "It's a very difficult situation." Get daily news from Canada's National Observer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent Simon to Helsinki this month to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Finland, alongside a delegation of Arctic research and government officials. The visit comes as Finland seeks closer military ties with other western countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report calls for Finland to try to keep a "functioning relationship" with neighbouring Russia on matters like climate change and Indigenous Peoples, but little else. "There will be no return to the prewar reality," reads the report’s English summary, which urged Finland to examine everything with Russia through a security lens. "Even chaos is possible." Governor General: Climate change, Indigenous issues transcend boundaries with Russia. #CDNPoli #Finland In an interview, Simon said it's clear Canada will need to still collaborate with people within Russia and all Arctic countries on issues like climate change and Indigenous Peoples. "Something that's important in each of the countries is to figure out how you can continue working together when a terrible war is going on (which is) contradictory to the rules-based international order," she said. Simon stressed that this doesn't mean deep ties with Russia.

"For Canada, we take our responsibility very seriously to defend our, northern sovereignty. And we will definitely continue to protect Canadian interests at home and abroad," she said. "What happens in the North impacts the world, and when you look at security issues and climate change, the world is paying attention more than ever," said Simon, an Inuk who grew up in northern Quebec. Before becoming viceregal, Simon did the heavy lifting on Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, leading dozens of consultations throughout Northern Canada.