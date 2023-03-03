Alberta oilsands spill hidden from First Nation an audacious act of ‘environmental racism’

Federal politicians have joined the chorus of anger over Imperial Oil’s failure to alert a downriver First Nations community of a massive release of oilsands tailings first reported last May. “This is an outrageous act of environmental racism,” Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May told Canada’s National Observer. Her comments came the day after Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam released a statement accusing Imperial Oil of hiding the massive spill from the nation. In two separate incidents, the wastewater spilled and seeped into the forest and wetland near the Muskeg and Firebag rivers, which flow into the Athabasca River. Tailings are created through the mining and extraction of bitumen in Alberta’s oilsands and are a thick, sludge-like mixture containing toxic naphthenic acids, arsenic and leftover remnants of bitumen, as well as silt, clay, and water. More than 1.4 trillion litres of treated tailings are stored on the banks of the Athabasca River in northern Alberta. Get daily news from Canada's National Observer Chief Adam said his nation was unaware tailings from Imperial’s Kearl site were spilling over and leaking into the ground, despite the fact the nation has a contract with Imperial Oil requiring the company inform them of such matters. Imperial Oil had multiple chances to share the news in person, Chief Adam said, but stayed silent until the provincial regulator issued an environmental protection order on Feb. 6. In a written statement, Imperial vice-president of oilsands mining Jamie Long acknowledged the community’s “concerns about delays in receiving additional information” and expressed regret to Chief Adam that the company’s “communications did not meet the expectations of the ACFN community.”

“We further committed to him that we are taking the necessary steps to improve our communications so this does not happen again in the future,” the statement reads, adding the company intended to share its findings when a cause and a plan of action were determined. This “cavalier public relations response” is “outrageous,” said May. “Why are they apologizing for their communication style instead of for poisoning people and land and waters and wildlife?” Ontario and Alberta are Canada’s top clean energy foot-draggers She went on to say that Imperial Oil “is not a responsible corporate citizen, as they like to pretend they are,” but is actually one of the “worst corporate criminals.”

NDP MP Blake Desjarlais said the situation “requires a full public inquiry as to why these companies feel as though nine months of not warning the community that a dangerous chemical spill is taking place is something that's permissible in Canada.” The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation sent a notice to all members warning them to avoid the Kearl site and stop eating any food collected after May 2022, according to Chief Adams’ statement. According to a statement from Imperial Oil, its monitoring to date shows no reported impacts to wildlife and no measurable impact to local waterways. Federal politicians have joined the chorus of anger over Imperial Oil’s failure to alert a downriver First Nations community of a massive release of oilsands tailings first reported last May. #AthabascaChipewyanFirstNation #Alberta To say that the release of tailings — one of the most poisonous, dangerous substances that can be produced from these sites — is not resulting in any ecological or environmental damage is “a very far reach,” said Desjarlais. “I even go so far as to suggest that it's misleading to Canadians on the true damages and dangers of the release of tailings. Would the executive of Imperial Oil be happy to eat a fish that his tailings ponds went into?” Along with the seepage from four tailings ponds reported in May 2022, 5.3 million litres of water reportedly escaped from a tailings overflow drainage pond on Feb. 4, 2023, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator. Just imagine how much liquid has escaped in the nine months since the first violation, said Chief Adam. Bloc Québécois MP Monique Pauzé dubbed the news “an eloquent demonstration of the industry’s lax attitude towards Native communities and the environment” in an emailed statement to Canada’s National Observer.

“I think it’s fair to qualify this as contempt,” said Pauzé. “The substances released by this oilsands production are highly toxic: I am shocked, yet not surprised, by this lack of transparency and accountability.” Conservative environment critic Gérard Deltell declined to comment on the issue. Imperial Oil’s statement outlines some actions being taken to control the seepage, including installation of additional monitoring and pumping wells and “water collection measures.”