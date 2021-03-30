Shuttering Line 5 would be a mistake, energy ministers warn

Provincial energy ministers made their case to a parliamentary committee Tuesday on the importance of the Line 5 pipeline and Ottawa’s duty to prevent it from shutting down. Enbridge’s Line 5 — which ships up to 540,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and crude oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan through Michigan to Sarnia, Ont. — has until May 12 to turn off the taps in compliance with an order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who’s concerned the pipeline could leak into the Great Lakes. Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan energy ministers warned the House of Commons committee examining Canada-U.S. relations that the shutdown would have a “devastating impact” on the provinces.

"A decision to shut down Line 5 would raise energy costs for Canadians and affect everything from home heating rates and grain-drying costs to Pearson International Airport's fuel supply and propane for barbecues," said Saskatchewan Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre. "What is possibly most concerning to Alberta, as it should be for everyone here, is the dangerous precedent that a shutdown of a safely operating pipeline would have and would pose for future infrastructure projects," said Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage. Savage added that shutting down the pipeline could grow Canada's reliance on importing oil and would mean more oil being transported by rail and trucks, which would increase greenhouse gas emissions. Bill Walker, Ontario's associate minister of energy, estimates that without Line 5, about 4,900 jobs would be cut and up to 23,000 more jobs in supporting industries would be at risk in Sarnia and the surrounding region — although studies are still underway to examine the potential impact. Enbridge has gone to court to get the shutdown order reversed and ministers say Ottawa should also get on board the legal challenge.