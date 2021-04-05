Cutting back on waste is possible — if you can afford it

Amy Ash knew reducing her waste wouldn’t be easy. But the cost of wasting less took her by surprise. “I had always been motivated to not make unnecessary waste,” said the Vancouver resident, who started to actively reduce her waste in 2017. At the time, she was working six days a week at low-wage, precarious jobs in the city. “Where it became difficult was when I would have liked to have gone to the zero-packaging stores. It was almost cruel how expensive everything was.” Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. Each year, Canadians generate roughly 3.2 million tonnes of plastic waste. Almost a third of it is packaging, and only nine per cent is recycled, according to a 2019 report commissioned by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

With growing concern about the environmental impacts of plastic waste, more Canadians are actively trying to reduce the amount of trash they produce. Packaging-free (or “zero-waste”) groceries are popping up across the country — packaging alone is responsible for about a third of the country’s plastic waste, the ECCC report found — and encouragements to “reduce, reuse, and repurpose” are increasingly common. Most of Canada's plastic waste ends up in landfills, despite decades-old, widespread recycling programs. Graph by Deloitte/Environment and Climate Change Canada Yet, despite the minimalist ethos driving the shift, reducing waste is a privilege.

“There is a real association between wealth and being a good environmental citizen,” said Myra Hird of Queen’s University, a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and an expert on waste. Shopping at zero-waste or health food stores is often more expensive than buying food at larger chain supermarkets, where avoiding packaging is near impossible, she said. For many Canadians, reducing waste could be a trade-off between having money for food and other necessities, or reducing their environmental footprint. In June, Statistics Canada reported that about 5.1 million Canadians had lacked food at least once in the previous month. With an increasing number of people facing precarious financial situations as the pandemic wears on, experts anticipate hunger — a symptom of poverty — will be on the rise. “There is a real association between wealth and being a good environmental citizen,” says Myra Hird of @Queensu. #Packaging #Plastics #Recycling It’s a social ill driven by low-wage, precarious work: Wages are the main source of income for about 65 per cent of food-insecure people, according to PROOF, a research team investing policy and food insecurity. Low wages hit women, Indigenous people, and people of colour particularly hard, noted a 2019 report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. Nationally, the annual income for someone working full-time at minimum wage is, on average, $27,000. For many, that’s not enough to get by, and they need to take on two — or more — jobs to make ends meet. That time commitment can make reducing waste even harder. “Income isn’t just about being able to buy things that are more expensive (and) eco-friendly,” said Hird. “It’s also about having the time to do that.” Buying clothes second-hand, searching out less-packaged products, cooking more — common techniques to cut back on waste — all require time. For people working long hours or who have other time commitments, like child care or elder care, finding the time to cut back on waste is difficult, she said. Ash concurred. While working six days a week, she only had her day off to shop for groceries. But purchasing packaging-free food meant hopping between four grocery stores scattered across Vancouver: Bulk goods stores like Bulk Barn or Costco for dry goods, a local greengrocer’s for produce, and a supermarket for miscellaneous necessities. “It was crazy — it was the only thing that I would do,” she said. Clothing was easier, she said, with clothing swaps, thrift stores, and gifts from friends keeping her comfortably dressed without waste.