RCMP mistreatment allegations grow after arrests at Coastal GasLink blockade

More land defenders are alleging mistreatment while in RCMP custody after being arrested on unceded Wet'suwet'en territory, as the police continue to enforce an injunction granted to Coastal GasLink. As reported by Canada's National Observer, multiple land defenders arrested on Nov. 18 said they were made to strip to one layer, transported in enclosures roughly the size of a "dog kennel," forced to go to court in their underwear and shackled at various points throughout the ordeal. Other land defenders arrested on Nov. 19, along with documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano, are also describing similar mistreatment, as well as being subjected to sweltering heat, blood-stained holding cells, and being denied access to lawyers and water for long periods of time. None of those arrested on Nov. 19 that Canada's National Observer spoke with were put in ankle cuffs, as described by the land defenders arrested the previous day. On Nov. 19, RCMP raided a "Tiny House" to arrest Gidimt'en Checkpoint spokesperson Sleydo', Gitxsan land defender Shay Lynn Sampson, and journalists Michael Toledano and Amber Bracken. That same day, RCMP also raided a nearby cabin and made more arrests, including Corey Jayohcee Jocko and Jocey Alec, the daughter of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chief Woos. Jocko and Sampson both described being transported by RCMP in small enclosures in the back of police vehicles. Sampson described them as not big enough to straighten one's legs. "They're like little mini dog cages," Jocko said. "I'm about 5-9, 5-10 and so my knees are almost at my chest. You've got to sit almost sideways. So any big person or a person with a little bit of weight on them would be squeezed."

The RCMP rejects this characterization, calling it "very frustrating and concerning that serious allegations are being made" and "allegations of how individuals were treated in a fashion similar to canines is ludicrous." "Prisoner vans have individual compartments but are not 'crates' and have plenty of room for individuals," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. After being arrested, Jocko, Sampson, and Toledano all described being held in a police vehicle with the heat turned up for at least two hours while wearing warm winter clothing.

"We had full gear on, and they had the heat cranked at max and so a few of us were hyperventilating and almost passing out from that," said Jocko. "You could hear them all out there laughing and just talking, and time went on like that to where a bunch of us had to rip the clothes that we had on so we could just breathe," he said. Sampson echoed the severity of the heat, and said they were not told how long they would be waiting, and didn't want to be left in the cold, which is why people were wearing their full winter gear. The RCMP "left us in a vehicle for two hours with the heat blasted … and didn't come check on us at all. And after that, didn't give us water for at least another five hours," she said. "I was actually seen by the paramedic once I reached the holding cell we were staying in for the night because I felt so nauseous," she added.

All three described being made to strip to a base layer after arriving at an RCMP detachment in Houston, B.C. They said no one got their clothes back until they were released, meaning they had to go to court wearing whatever they had on. For some, it was wool pants and a T-shirt, for others it was thermal underwear. “Per standard protocol, all those arrested were given the option what single layer they wished to wear while they were in custody. Individuals opted to wear their base layer, or long johns, rather than their outer clothing,” the RCMP said. Sampson said one of the worst parts of being arrested was having her traditional regalia taken.