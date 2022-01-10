An ocean of optimism to trap emissions

A team of scientists believes it has a "rock-solid" way to combat the climate crisis by sucking carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it deep below the ocean floor. The proposed Solid Carbon project aims to scrub vast amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and inject it nearly three kilometres beneath the ocean’s surface into basalt aquifers where it will eventually transform into rock. The initiative will use direct air capture (DAC), a type of carbon capture technology, powered by renewable energy on a floating platform or ship to collect and pump concentrated CO2 about 300 metres beneath the seabed, said Kate Moran, CEO of Ocean Networks Canada (ONC), the University of Victoria research group leading the international scientists on the project. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. The CO2 is injected into porous basalt, which is covered by a deep impermeable cap of sediment on the ocean floor, where it dissolves in water. Then it binds with dissolved basalt minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron silicates to transform into carbonate rock that can’t escape the seabed reservoir, Moran said. Researchers associated with the University of Victoria are developing a project to pull CO2 from the air and pump it deep into the ocean floor, where it will transform into rock. Photo courtesy of Solid Carbon

Potential for carbon capture project is 'enormous' The potential scale of the project as a climate solution is "gigantic," said Solid Carbon researcher Benjamin Tutolo, a geoscientist with the University of Calgary who recently led a study indicating basalt could capture up to a gigaton — a billion tonnes — of CO2 annually. There is enough sub-ocean basalt worldwide to potentially sequester 250 gigatons of CO2, said Tutolo. That's approximately 10 times the amount needed should we burn all the fossil fuels on the planet, he said.

The project’s potential sounds almost unbelievable, Tutolo conceded. “Although it sounds crazy and expensive, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this technology,” he said. “The capacity is so enormous.” A team of scientists believes it has a "rock-solid" way to combat the climate crisis by sucking carbon out of the atmosphere and storing it deep below the ocean floor. #CarbonCapture Critics believe carbon capture endangers fossil fuel phase-out Carbon capture as a climate solution is controversial with critics who believe the technology is too nascent and expensive and offers policymakers and fossil fuel industries an excuse to prolong the use of oil and gas While the project is certainly feasible, said Phillip Jessop, Queen’s University research chair in green chemistry, there are always challenges to be overcome with wide-scale deployment.

“I have no doubt that given enough time and money, they could achieve this,” said Jessop, who is not involved in the project, but believes some version of carbon capture is necessary to meet the global warming threshold of 1.5 C set out by the UN Paris Agreement. “But the question is … is this a good idea environmentally speaking, and is somebody willing to pay?” A life-cycle assessment to calculate the environmental footprint for all stages or aspects of the project would be necessary to answer the question, he said.