Biologist’s ‘no-regret strategies’ seek to protect the planet with seaweed

For the past several months, Carlos Drews, a biologist and executive vice-president of conservation for Vancouver-based environmental organization Ocean Wise, has been trying to figure out how to transform barren bits of B.C. seafloor into vibrant forests of kelp that sequester carbon and bolster biodiversity. These forests were common in the waters off B.C. before fur traders extirpated its sea otters in the early 20th century.

With the sea otters gone, their main prey — kelp-eating sea urchins — flourished, decimating kelp forests by between 40 and 60 per cent as the population boomed. That "alarming" loss of the "home of so much marine life" also reduced the ocean's capacity for absorbing greenhouse gas emissions. Seaweed is an "incredible carbon sink" that can help move planet-warming pollution from the atmosphere to the deepest parts of the sea, Drews explained.

That balance could soon start to shift. Sea otters have recently started returning to B.C. waters, raising hope they could help keep the urchins in check enough to let kelp forests grow back.

Drews and his team are trying to make those oceanic forests regenerate even faster — but it's a tricky task. They have tried everything from coaxing baby seaweed to grow on pebbles to gluing spores to the seafloor.

Kelp has been farmed in Asia for centuries, but these farming techniques aren't very useful for restoring seaweed forests, he explained. Kelp farmers grow the seaweed on ropes suspended in the water, making it relatively easy to protect the developing algae from ocean currents, storms, warming waters and predators.