Salvaging the sacred from climate disaster 

The floodwaters rose swiftly and silently inside Nicole Norris’s family home and other residences of the Halalt First Nation on Vancouver Island when a storm unleashed a furious deluge of rain in November 2021. Her brother, asleep in the home’s ground-floor suite, awoke when his leg, hanging off the side of the bed, became submerged by overflow from the Chemainus River, said Norris, an Indigenous planning officer for the B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Our home took on four feet of water in the basement. There was no sound to it,” said Norris, also known as Alag̱a̱mił. “Instantly, he yelled for my daughter and they were able to start pulling things from the basement.” Not everything of value escaped unscathed, said Norris, a regalia maker, weaver and cultural knowledge holder.

Now, a new initiative will help First Nations protect and restore sensitive artifacts from climate disasters such as fires and floods, Norris said. In the Strathcona Regional District, $250,000 from B.C.’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund will go toward Indigenous cultural safety training. “We're inviting First Nations communities from across Vancouver Island and the central coast to come and participate in workshops to learn the skill set to take care of their sacred items for themselves,” she said. A new project hopes to train a Vancouver Island First Nations “strike team” to save and salvage cultural and sacred artifacts from the increasing threat of fires and floods as the climate crisis advances. #SRD #BCpoli #ClimateCrisis First Nations homes can resemble museums because they often house regalia, sacred objects or traditional artwork handed down through families, Norris said. Though damage to houses or community infrastructure is generally accounted for, insured and rebuilt following an emergency, the loss of valuable cultural artifacts like masks, carvings, blankets, paddles or totem poles often goes unacknowledged. “When I’m doing rapid damage assessments in the community [after disasters], I’m looking at everything that didn’t get saved,” Norris said. “Some of these designs or artifacts were made by people who are long gone, and have been passed down through generations.”

Protecting relationships with ancestors The goal of the funding is to co-develop a pilot training program and then offer five workshops for First Nations on Vancouver Island interested in learning hands-on skills to preserve, recover, salvage and restore community or generational belongings or artifacts, said Shaun Koopman, Strathcona Regional District’s protective services co-ordinator.