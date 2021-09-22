Meet the young climate leaders helping to set the COP26 agenda

In less than a week’s time, Shakti Ramkumar will be in Milan, Italy, with hundreds of other young climate leaders. The Vancouver-based youth climate activist is set to attend the Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition meeting, which takes place Sept. 28 to 30 in advance of COP26. Participants will form working groups and discuss proposals on climate initiatives, including ways to create jobs in renewable energy, push countries to prioritize low-carbon action, and urge the fashion industry to reduce its climate footprint. Conference results will be shared with participants and decision-makers attending COP26, and inform the negotiation process at the conference. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. It’s not Ramkumar’s first climate conference (she attended COP25 in Madrid, Spain), but this meeting feels especially important. She said she has heard concerns from other attendees (she’s in a WhatsApp group with over 300 of them) about not being able to make it to the event. Equity at COP26 has been centre stage — many worry the lack of access to COVID-19 vaccines and the expense of quarantine and travel for delegates from many countries mean the Glasgow-based event won’t be as fair or effective as it should be.

"I feel like before COVID, I would have been just like 100 per cent excited... This year, I feel 70 per cent excited, still very excited, but I also feel a bigger sense of responsibility this year than any other year, just recognizing how inequitable travelling is right now," she said. "And these conference spaces have always been a privileged basin because so few people can attend compared to the number of people who are advocating on the ground for these issues." With COP26 being called our "last hope" for meeting the world's Paris Agreement goal, the role of youth is more important than ever. Canada's National Observer caught up with some of the attendees and asked them for their thoughts on Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition and the larger picture of COP26.

Photo submitted by Shakti Ramkumar

Shakti Ramkumar, 25, Vancouver Director of communications and policy at Student Energy The UN climate conference in November is being called our “last hope” to meet our Paris Agreement targets, and the role of youth is more important than ever. Here's what attendees of the upcoming #Youth4Climate are hoping to see at #COP26. It’s the first time a youth summit is taking place before a UN climate conference, which is important, said Ramkumar.

“(In previous years), before anyone even arrived within that space, before the youth delegations even set foot in COP, a lot of the big decisions and the parameters for the discussion (had) already been set,” she explained. It makes this timeline exciting, she said, and leaves her hopeful that youth perspectives will be worked into the COP26 agenda — something she and other delegates believe was lacking in the past. Coming off the heels of a federal election makes Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition all the more timely for Ramkumar, who is concerned Canada might show up at COP26 without a clear plan to meet its Paris targets. Those feelings are coupled with questions around the government needing to support youth-led climate action and provide financial support for youth in the clean energy sector. “In the Canadian youth groups I'm tapped into, there's frustration that front-line Indigenous climate activists have not been sufficiently heard by any party during this election, and that there's still not a clear pathway to actually meeting our targets,” she said. Photo submitted by Louise Mabulo Louise Mabulo, 23, Philippines Founder of The Cacao Project UN Young Champion of the Earth