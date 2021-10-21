Canada’s 100 dirtiest emitters

Canada’s top 100 emitters were responsible for just over a quarter of the country’s total greenhouse gases in 2019. That’s the equivalent of roughly 54 million cars or more than 41 million homes’ energy use in a year. These 100 sites — made up of coal-fired power plants, steel mills, mines, refineries, and other similar businesses — were responsible for a little more than 196 megatonnes (MT), or million tonnes, of greenhouse gases in 2019. Canada’s total that year was 730 MT, the highest amount since 2008. Canada’s National Observer has mapped the country’s 100 largest emitters to show where they are and document emission trends. Comparing the 2019 emission data from the heaviest polluting sites to previous years reveals a disturbing trend: over the past decade, emissions have climbed in many sectors, undermining progress made in other corners of society. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. Using the data, we will dig deeper into the numbers to see if the country's worst polluters are transitioning to a green economy — if they even have plans to do so. Using the + and - buttons on the map’s top-left corner will allow you to zoom in or out, while the home button resets the map to the original view. The button at the bottom right of the map will bring the map to full screen. You can also share the map using the share button along the right-hand side.

Clicking a point on the map will bring up information about the site, including the company's name, historic emission data, federal riding, and a brief description of what the facility does. This map was created using the federal government's large emitter data. With the exception of the TransCanada Pipeline (Alberta System), which did not have any geographic co-ordinates available in any dataset analyzed by Canada's National Observer (CNO used the company's office in Fairview, Alta., for the map), all co-ordinates are presented as submitted to the government.

We invite you to explore the dataset and map yourself, as we roll stories out over the coming weeks exploring the relationship between these heavy emitters and Canada's climate policy.

Provincial breakdown The way Canada’s largest greenhouse gas emitters are dotted across the country reveals a deeply uneven mix, with just three provinces — Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan — home to more than 70 of the dirtiest sites. As of 2019, the most recent year of federal emissions data available, those three provinces had 71 of the country’s 100 largest emitters. Those sites represent approximately 162 MT of greenhouse gas emissions, or about 82 per cent of the top 100 total of 196 MT.