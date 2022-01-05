Canadian climate expert ‘foolishly optimistic’ about the future of sustainable cities

Yuill Herbert is an emission reduction adviser to some of Canada’s largest cities, but he does most of his work from Tatamagouche — a tiny village on the eastern edge of Nova Scotia. Despite his love of country life, Herbert sees potential and beauty in cities and puts his energy into ensuring they are well-designed and adapted for a changing climate. Through Sustainability Solutions Group, the workers’ co-operative he co-founded, he has led over 40 community energy and greenhouse gas reduction plans across Canada. He has collaborated with metropolises like Toronto and smaller communities like Halton Hills, Ont. — the first municipality in Canada to pledge to be net-zero by 2030. SSG was formed about 18 years ago when Herbert, fresh out of university, couldn’t find a job. He and a group of like-minded students at other Canadian schools had pioneered a model for conducting sustainability assessments for universities. They dreamed of forming a consultancy to continue their work and seized on the idea of forming a workers' co-operative. It was a somewhat unconventional business model that Herbert found “super exciting.” Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. “Such a fascinating model with such a long history, which really goes back to the Maritimes,” Herbert said. The co-operative landed exactly zero projects the first year and its members quickly realized they had to broaden their scope to provide sustainability consultancy services for municipalities. The four others, who lived in Montreal and on the East Coast, gave Herbert a chunk of their salary to work on developing the business for a year. They got a grant from the federal government and projects slowly started flowing in. The first major contract came from Salt Spring Island.

The island, nestled between the B.C. mainland and Vancouver Island, put out an ask for proposals analyzing how to keep GHG emissions at a minimum as the community grew. SSG developed a scenario where new buildings would be positioned near the centre of the island’s largest village, Ganges, which would see the community save 26 per cent of its future GHG emissions. Sustainable land-use planning, in this case, meant concentrating buildings near the town centre so people would be more likely to commute without cars. The less people drive, the happier they are, Herbert said, and concentrating density cuts back on costs for municipalities. Sprawling suburban communities are worse for the environment and difficult to change once built. Canada’s richest CEOs cashed in during COVID “It was interesting because I don't think anyone had been really thinking about the relationship between land-use policy and climate. How people move around communities,” he said.

The Salt Spring Island plan informed a lot of the climate-centred city design work Herbert does to this day. Fast-forward to 2021; Herbert has brought the LEED for Homes rating system, which measures health and environmental standards in buildings, to Canada. SSG now has more than 30 members and Herbert has a slew of projects on his desk, including the City of Toronto’s new goal of reaching net-zero by 2040. That’s a big deal for a city of its size. According to the United Nations, cities generate more than 60 per cent of greenhouse gases worldwide and consume 78 per cent of the planet’s energy, all the while taking up only two per cent of the land. As the founder of Sustainability Solutions Group, Yuill Herbert has led over 40 community energy and greenhouse gas reduction plans across Canada. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateChampion Herbert became an environmentalist at age 13 when he lived in the Shuswap area of B.C. Hundreds of people protesting old-growth logging in Clayoquot Sound were being arrested. The War in the Woods, as it came to be called, made Herbert think critically about forestry in the southern Interior, and shifted how he thought about the environment. He ached to join the protests and pleaded with his parents to allow him to go, but they refused. However, after graduating from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick with a philosophy degree, he made up for it by cycling across the country in a “Climate Change Caravan” of fellow university students and concerned citizens to raise awareness about climate change. It was the year 2000, and the journey took five months. From shutting down gas stations to community events explaining how carbon is harming the planet, Herbert and a couple of dozen others journeyed from coast to coast, accompanied by a vegetable oil-powered bus carrying their gear.

Yuill Herbert during the Climate Change Caravan. Photo supplied by Yuill Herbert An archived web page of the cyclists described 23-year-old Herbert’s “addiction to all things environmental” as “unwavering, passionate, and from the heart.” “It was pretty life-changing,” he said, while thinking back on the trip, sipping a cup of tea at his kitchen table.