Deniers and doomers are leading the carbon tax opposition

The annual carbon tax increase on April 1 has prompted the usual flurry of opposition, amplified by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s “axe the tax” rallies. But what’s new this year is that even some former provincial carbon tax supporters are throwing in the towel.
Both positions rest on denial.
Much has been written about the selective and exaggerated arguments of the axe-the-tax camp. Conservatives and other opponents usually neglect to mention that eliminating the carbon tax (a.k.a. “fuel levy”) would also mean eliminating the tax rebates. Contrary to the argument that the carbon tax is increasing the cost of living, the federal carbon tax system in eight provinces puts money in most families’ pockets by delivering rebates greater than their carbon tax payments.
Most Canadians don’t believe that, but it’s easy to check. Anyone can calculate their family’s tax payments by multiplying gasoline and natural gas consumption by carbon tax rates per unit of each fuel (or just use this online calculator). In provinces subject to the federal carbon tax, quarterly rebates are delivered to one adult per household, usually via direct deposit. Rebates will increase in April by the same percentage as the tax.
What about inflation? The Bank of Canada estimates the carbon tax accounts for 0.15 per cent inflation, a tiny fraction of cost-of-living increases that have battered Canadian families in recent years. Even fuel price increases are mostly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, not the carbon tax. Calls to suspend the April 1 increase at best ignore the real causes of the affordability crisis, and at worst seek to win Canadians’ support via false solutions.
But what about that Parliamentary Budget Office report that concluded the combination of carbon tax payments and “economic costs” of pollution reductions in response to the tax will exceed the rebates by 2030? PBO’s analysis simply ignored corresponding benefits, including subsidy programs for EVs and heat pumps, healthier air and the impact of Canada’s contribution to mitigating climate change. The benefits the PBO ignored are the whole point of the carbon tax — or any other climate policy.
Unlike the axe-the-tax camp, the towel-throwers accept overwhelming research that finds carbon taxes work, but they’re weary of the political battle. It doesn’t bode well for our democracy if politicians concede that Canadians will be won over by misleading or false claims. But for now, let’s consider what those who support climate action propose as the alternative to a carbon tax.
The case for regulation instead of a carbon tax is that although it is a more costly way to reduce emissions, it garners more political support. Few are willing to state the quiet part out loud — regulations generate less opposition because many voters are oblivious that the costs of emissions reductions will be passed on to them as consumers.
Regulation works. We applaud the host of measures in place and under development to complement the carbon tax. But after decades of studying environmental regulation and climate policy, we fear that a real carbon tax is being incorrectly compared to an idealized vision of regulation.
Regulation is slow. To replace the carbon tax, Canada would need many different regulations to cover diverse emissions sources, from barbecues to furnaces, lawnmowers to transport trucks, small houses to commercial buildings. Each must be technically detailed. We’ve never seen a regulation finalized in less than four years. Given that, axing the carbon tax can be expected to set Canada back several years as we try to make up the lost emissions reductions.
Regulations need to be regularly updated to drive continued emissions reductions. When the first generation of environmental regulations was adopted in the 1970s, the plan was to update them every five years. It didn’t happen, not least because each of the regulations took about five years to develop. Infrequent revision not only slows progress in reducing emissions, but weakens business incentives to invest in technological innovation.
Regulation is also more challenging politically than it seems. Industries, facing the prospect of regulation, lobby to weaken proposals. Invariably, concessions are made along the way. But because the devil is in the very technical details, they tend to be underreported (if at all), with voters none the wiser.
While consumers today may be oblivious to the costs that will be passed on to them, industries anticipating declining sales or product bans will alert consumers and invest in campaigns to rally public opposition. They’re no more likely to fight fair than carbon tax opponents. “Spike the hike” will be replaced by “They’re coming for your barbecue.”
We’d all like to believe someone else should pay to fix this mess. After all, we’ve played by the rules, worked hard and paid our taxes. Alas, fixing climate change demands a transition across all sectors of an economy that still largely runs on fossil fuels. Big industrial polluters contribute less than half of Canada’s emissions. The rest are small sources like homes, motor vehicles and small businesses.
The choice Canadians face is not between our current lives with and without a carbon tax. It’s whether to invest in mitigation today to avoid worse impacts of climate change in the future — and creating a competitive low-carbon economy while we’re at it. It’s akin to investing in RRSPs or RESPs, which also entail modest payments today to ensure a better future.
Canada may end up “axing the tax,” and in so doing, taking money away from the majority of Canadian households. There are other ways to achieve our climate goals. But at the end of the day, there is no magical policy that will reduce carbon pollution without costs.
And the viability of any approach will turn on Canadians’ willingness to make modest changes in our lives. Both the axe-the-tax camp and the towel-throwers are choosing short-term political wins over an honest conversation with voters about their role in building Canada’s future.
As an associate professor of climatology at the University of British Columbia, Simon Donner studies why the climate matters to society, as well as ecosystems like coral reefs. His group’s work provides insight into the causes and effects of climate change, public attitudes, policy options at home and abroad and what can be done to adapt.
Kathryn Harrison is a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia. She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Western Ontario, master’s degrees in chemical engineering and political science from MIT, and a PhD in political science from UBC. Harrison studies environmental, climate and energy policy, federalism and comparative public policy.
This is a very thoughtful and
This is a very thoughtful and well explained piece, but it seems Canadians prefer negative and emotional stories - and fiction is ok too. I think most Canadians didn't buy into the anti-vax fiction and misinformation embraced by the freedom convoy. These loud and obnoxious protesters refused to wear masks or social distance, which were effective public health precautions and a pro-social act of kindness. Convoy types wanted the majority to accept their strange views that were steeped in ignorance and science-denial. Yes, they were suffering during covid and this caused them to lash out, but it wasn't a picnic for the rest of us.
I mention this because the freedom convoy is assembling west of Calgary on the trans-Canada highway with their gas-guzzling trucks and sketchy RVs. There isn't much difference between this encampment filling the roadside pullouts and the Coutts border blockade. Some of the signs have changed to "Axe The Tax!" but there's still the usual "Freedom!" and "Eff-Trudeau" nonsense. It's very telling that Poillievre has mobilized his base to save us from measures designed to address a climate crisis that is affecting everyone and spreading misinformation and hate in the process. Sounds familiar doesn't it?
My sentiment exactly. We
My sentiment exactly. We make money off the carbon tax, because we axed the jet set vacations and invested in solar and than an EV. Currently we've helped our son retrofit and solarize his family home....so even though they still drive gas guzzlers, they too will see a profit.
Climate change should by now be called global heating.....as many western Canadian penny wise and pound foolish 'ax wielders' are going to discover this summer. In Alberta it goes beyond denial. We elected a premier who put a moratorium on renewable projects, intends to charge EV drivers $200 a year when they register their vehicle, and has just added 4 cents to our gasoline tax.
But hey.........those are revenue generating moves. She can open a War Room against the planet with that money, while finger pointing about a 3 cent carbon tax rise that will put more money into Canadian pockets.
I sometimes wonder if we don't deserve to go extinct. Even Alberta ND's don't seem to have the brains....or the jam, to stand up for what is a good policy. And as for remembering that when the Notley government was in power, we had our own made in Alberta price on carbon that worked even better than the federal plan???? Jist ferget about it.
I wonder whether a class
I wonder whether a class action suit against the EV tax would have a chance in court. I'm going to ask around.
In that light, I wonder how
In that light, I wonder how many hours in the board rooms of wind and solar companies who have invested in Alberta were used discussing suing the Alberta government over their losses and opportunity costs. It's curious why they haven't so far.
"Anyone can calculate their
"Anyone can calculate their family’s tax payments by multiplying gasoline and natural gas consumption by carbon tax rates per unit of each fuel"
This calculation includes only direct fuel charges and omits indirect carbon costs embedded in goods and services. I.e., actual carbon costs are higher. Nevertheless, the rebate includes both direct and indirect fuel charges.
"Rebates will increase in April by the same percentage as the tax."
If that were true, rebates would increase by the same percentage in each province. Not so.
"This coming year, the rebates will increase by 24% in Saskatchewan, 27% in Manitoba, 31% in Ontario and 43% in Alberta. The law requires that 90% of carbon price revenues be rebated to families. Each year, the rebates are adjusted up or down in each province depending on whether the amount paid in the previous year was above or below that 90% threshold." (CP, 2023)
Rebates are calculated based on projected revenues, and adjusted annually in accord with the previous year's rebate payout.
"PBO’s analysis simply
"PBO’s analysis simply ignored corresponding benefits"
The PBO's calculations that the federal carbon price implies net economic costs are based on a comparison to a hypothetical scenario with no carbon tax and no other climate policy to replace it. Hardly realistic.
Even if the Conservatives "axe the tax", federal and provincial governments will still retain other climate policies, which will still incur costs. Rules, regulations, and subsidies tend to be less direct, visible, efficient, and more costly than carbon pricing.
"But didn’t the PBO say that the carbon levy would leave the average Canadian worse off?
"Yes. And no.
"Last March, the PBO looked at two things: the fiscal impact of what it calls 'the federal fuel charge,' and the economic impact.
"Calculating the fiscal impact is fairly straightforward, and the PBO found that the vast majority of people will receive an annual rebate worth more than the tax paid. It called the rebates 'broadly progressive.'
"And that should have been that. But then the PBO decided to estimate the economic cost of the tax. And in designing its analysis, the PBO did something odd. Instead of comparing the economic impact of the carbon tax with other carbon-reduction policies, it compared the cost of the carbon tax to the cost of doing nothing.
"By that measure, the PBO found a small negative economic impact, which will leave most Canadians slightly worse off, even if they get a carbon rebate worth more than their carbon taxes.
"The PBO didn’t do an apples-to-apples comparison. It compared the economic cost of the carbon tax apple with the economic cost of buying nothing, and found that an apple costs more than nothing. It’s like a study of which grocery store offers the lowest food prices concluding that the best way to save money on groceries is not to eat." (Globe and Mail, 2024)
"… University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe also said, however, that it's hard to imagine a real-life scenario with no form of national climate policy.
"'If we were to think about eliminating the carbon tax today, we shouldn't be thinking about replacing it with nothing,' Tombe said.
"'We still have targets around lowering emissions, targets that all parties at least rhetorically support … and so if we're going to be achieving the same target but with tools other than carbon pricing, which is generally the most efficient way to incentivize emissions reductions by individuals and businesses, then we'll be replacing that system with something that has greater economic costs.'"
"If not a carbon tax, then what?" (CBC, 2023)
A axe-wielding Pierre
A axe-wielding Pierre Poilievre will make sure no carbon related levy or regulation survives his first six months in power. I would bet money that this will be his highest priority.
Next on the list could very well be our medicare system remodelled on anti-science ideology. Then justice as influenced by convoy lawyers and those who hate women. And affordable daycare (see comment on hating women), pharmacare and dental care.
Poilievre's fellow MPs are not the Harper Conservatives who ruled for a decade; he was Harper's chief attack dog who had to be tamed down a couple of notches. I think there is ample evidence in their rhetoric that these are the folks who will make Harper's failed promise to "change Canada forever" (paraphrased) come true.
Is the hatred of Trudeau so deep that the people will allow another party to go nuclear on federal policy? I'd like to think not, but there is so much brimstone being hurled at him that it may seem so, and voters will go with the guy that has nurtured their public rage with no explanation of how he will govern, other than to lift the axe and swing it.
One term under Poilievre would be a shock to everyone left of extreme right. Two terms with the hatchet man would indeed change Canada. Denmark is looking more like heaven with every mention of the word "axe."
Comments