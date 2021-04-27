Plastics and toxic chemicals are killing fish — and poisoning us

Plastic, pesticides and other toxic substances are devastating the world’s fish and marine animals, according to a report released Tuesday. The study, which was not peer-reviewed, was published by the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), a global coalition of environmental organizations. It reviewed academic research conducted worldwide on the impacts of plastic and toxic chemicals, and is the first systematic review of these dispersed studies designed to paint a global picture of the problem. The findings were dire: Pollution is compromising the world’s oceans, fisheries and coastal communities while exacerbating the impacts of climate change and overfishing. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. “Many people think that fish declines are just the result of overfishing,” said Matt Landos, a researcher, aquatic veterinarian and co-author on the report.

“In fact, the entire aquatic food web has been seriously compromised with fewer fish at the top, losses of invertebrates in the sediments and water column, less healthy marine algae, coral and other habitats, (and) a proliferation of bacteria and toxic algae blooms. Chemical pollution (and) climate change … are the chief reason for these losses.” Pollution has upended aquatic food chains worldwide, exacerbating the harmful impacts of climate change and overfishing. Diagram by IPEN About three billion people worldwide rely on fish for protein, particularly in less wealthy countries, the report noted. In Canada, oceans, lakes and rivers are culturally and nutritionally vital to many Indigenous communities and support fisheries worth roughly $3.7 billion, according to Statistics Canada.

Yet fish and aquatic animal populations are falling worldwide, despite reduced pressure on wild fish populations. That includes aquatic animals in rivers and lakes — about 83 per cent of freshwater fish populations are in decline — to the world’s oceans. And the proliferation of plastics and chemicals, alongside overfishing, climate change and other stressors, is to blame. Between 100,000 and 350,000 chemicals are sold today, and only about one per cent have been tested to assess their health and environmental impact, the report notes. Plastics are equally widespread, and about 8.3 billion tonnes have been produced since the 1950s, according to the UN. Plastic, pesticides and other toxic substances are devastating the world’s fish and marine animals, according to a report released Tuesday by @ToxicsFree. Pesticides, pollutants like phthalates and per- and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS), pharmaceuticals and plastics are particularly concerning, the report noted. “Much of the action is taking place in animals’ life stages that are largely hidden from the naked eye. (For instance), the impacts we’re seeing are quite serious on embryonic life,” Landos said. The chemicals poison aquatic animals’ immune, endocrine and other key biological systems, he explained. They can also bioaccumulate throughout the food chain, poisoning top predators like seals, whales — and people. Plastics have an even broader impact as they’re often eaten by fish and other animals, stuffing their stomachs and leaving them to starve. Microplastics also leach toxic chemicals into organisms and aquatic environment, Landos noted. The study’s findings come as no surprise to the principal investigator of the University of British Columbia’s ocean pollution research unit, Juan Jose Alava Santos, who did not work on the report. “Anthropogenic pollution is probably one of the main anthropogenic stressors in the Anthropocene — an era of global change where humans have basically reshaped and changed many ecological processes,” he said. “The ocean is basically receiving a cocktail of chemicals that end up in the water and also in the sediment.” This pollution compounds with overfishing and climate change to upend the ecological balance of oceans, rivers and lakes, he said. That’s because warmer and more acidic waters can pose health threats or habitat risks to vulnerable species, while overfishing transforms the predator-prey relationships between different aquatic animals.