Breaking down Canada’s new environmental law

Canada’s most important environmental law — the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) — is getting an overhaul. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson last week tabled a bill that, if passed, will bring sweeping updates to the main law protecting people and the environment from toxic chemicals and dangerous substances. Substances can be listed as “toxic” under CEPA if they pose a threat to human health, the environment and biodiversity, or both. Most importantly, the new provisions will for the first time require the government to monitor the cumulative impacts of exposure to chemicals. They will also ensure Canada’s toxics regulations can better protect vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and Indigenous and people of colour. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. Pollution is not neutral. Decades of policies — everything from zoning laws to rules around industrial effluent discharge — have hit Indigenous people, people of colour, immigrants, and low-income communities disproportionately hard. The proposed laws seek to address that problem.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposed updates to CEPA: Why is the law being updated? CEPA was last updated in 1999, and the number of toxic chemicals and substances sold in Canada has grown since. Researchers now better understand the health and environmental impacts of common chemicals and substances — from phthalates, a hormone-disrupting chemical, to plastic. The unequal impacts of pollution are also better documented.

Be required to minimize the risk pollution poses to vulnerable communities. This includes identifying people most at risk — children or communities living in a polluted area, for example — monitoring their health, and developing regulations to protect them. For the first time, the government will assess people’s “real-life exposure.” That means it will be required to study the cumulative health impact of chemicals and how those chemicals interact in Canadians’ bodies and use the results to guide policy decisions. For instance, if studies find that a chemical widely used in food packaging reacts with another one released by an industrial facility to become more dangerous to human health, the government will pass regulations to protect those most impacted. Since the new laws would give the government power to enact geographically specific rules, that could mean reducing the amount of chemical exposure for people living near the industrial facility, for example. Update how it assesses the safety of toxic chemicals and dangerous substances. Under the new system, toxic substances will be classified into two categories: Substances of “highest-risk” would be prioritized for regulatory review, so their use could be prohibited or severely restricted. Regulatory reviews of less-dangerous substances would be pushed back and their management plans would likely be less restrictive. The new approach will make it easier for the government to prioritize controlling the most dangerous substances, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Critics doubt it’s the best approach. That would create a two-tiered system where chemicals on the priority list would be regulated while thousands of others, including CO2 and other greenhouse gases, languish, Castrilli explained. As a result, potentially toxic substances already sold in Canada — about 23,000 substances are currently on the market in the country — might never undergo a full regulatory review. Encourage companies to use safer chemicals. Companies making cleaning fluids, cosmetics, and furniture will also be required to label dangerous chemicals in their products more clearly.