Nature conservation key to food security, climate sustainability

The world must restore at least two billion hectares of land and ocean — an area roughly double the size of Canada — to prevent the planet from falling deeper into an ecological crisis fuelled by unchecked economic growth, warns a UN report released Thursday. Humans are using nature about 1.6 times faster than it can replenish itself, with farmland, forests, and oceans that feed the world bearing the heaviest scars. Restoring these degraded ecosystems is essential to prevent widespread hunger and ecosystem collapse, according to the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). “Degradation is already affecting the well-being of an estimated 3.2 billion people — that's about 40 per cent of the world's population,” wrote Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director, and Qu Dongyu, FAO director-general, in the report's forward. Every year, the world loses ecosystem services, like the carbon sequestration provided by forests, worth more than 10 per cent of the planet's economic output. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. “If we can manage to reverse this trend, massive gains await us,” they wrote.

Ecosystem restoration is the process of halting and reversing degradation to soils, water, plants, and animals. A relatively new science, restoration encompasses a swath of practices, from reforestation to regenerative agriculture. Reliable international monitoring of restoration efforts is also key, both to track progress and attract investment into restoration initiatives, the report notes The UNEP and FAO estimate global terrestrial restoration efforts would cost at least $240 billion per year by 2030. Every dollar invested would generate up to $36 in economic benefits, in addition to improving food security for billions of people and curbing the risk of future pandemics and mass extinction. They could also contribute over a third of the carbon sequestration needed by 2030. “We're now in a situation where we're losing biodiversity and the carbon stored in natural ecosystems so rapidly that we have to go beyond conservation,” said Tim Christophersen, head of the UNEP nature and climate branch. “Of course, we have to conserve what we have left, but we also need to massively invest in what we have lost.”