There’s a 46% chance that fish you bought is mislabelled

It's summer, and you're in a grocery store fish aisle. Tilapia, salmon, rockfish and snapper line the cooler boxes, descriptors clearly written on their packaging. You take one home, perhaps after deciding to opt for a sustainable, more expensive option. However, a new Oceana Canada study says seafood isn't nearly that simple, and that almost half of seafood samples it tested from restaurants and grocery stores had incorrect labels. It says that means people are paying more for lower-quality seafood and restaurants and grocery stores are being duped in the process. The results build on a previous study from the organization, done between 2017 and 2019, which found results just a point higher: 47 per cent of the 472 samples it tested weren't labelled properly compared to this time around, where 46 per cent of the 94 samples from establishments in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax were mislabelled. It's a concerning problem, says Sayara Thurston, the organization's seafood fraud campaigner. It can look like a farmed species being branded as wild, a product being labelled as something completely different or a piece of seafood caught illegally or out of quota ending up on your plate.

Snapper is a species that is often mislabelled, explains Thurston — only two of the 13 samples were correctly labelled. Ocean Canada also found that 10 products were mislabelled as escolar, a fish that can make you sick if ingested in portions larger than six ounces. "Seafood fraud has been linked to illegal fishing practices around the globe, which also include things like human rights abuses, or people that can be trapped on vessels forced to work as forced labour," she said. "And obviously as a consumer, you don't want to be paying more for something and then actually getting a cheaper product. So it's really an issue that has a whole kind of cascade of negative consequences." Grocery stores and other retailers had a lower percentage of mislabellings than in the previous study, says Thurston, with 6.5 per cent of samples being falsely described, compared to 25 per cent in the previous study. The mislabelling rate among restaurants jumped 10 points — to 65 per cent. As to why that might be, Thurston said the smaller sample size could be to blame, but that restaurants are often more prone to being victims of fraud, where larger grocery stores might have more opportunity to do their own traceability research.

“We know that this happens at any point in the supply chain. Seafood is one of the most highly traded food commodities in the world, and the supply chains are notoriously long and complex and opaque,” she said. “There’s no one given point in a supply chain where we know seafood fraud happens; it's really throughout it that it can occur.” The results build on a previous study from Oceana Canada done between 2017 and 2019, which found results just slightly higher: 47 per cent of the 472 samples tested weren’t labelled properly. #FishFraud To guard against fraud, Dane Chauvel, CEO of Vancouver’s Organic Ocean, traces the origin of all his products. His business, located on the brink of the Fraser River, supplies sustainable seafood to local restaurants and retailers.