Focus on food technology at climate conference ignores what most of the world’s farmers need, experts say

Forty-five governments led by the U.K. pledged Saturday at a global climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to spend billions on transforming the world's farms, fisheries and forests in an effort to make our food more sustainable. The Global Action Agenda for Innovation in Agriculture — or ClimateShot — wants to use policy reforms to increase spending on agricultural research and investments in new technologies designed to reduce pollution and emissions. Countries also pledged to protect farmers' livelihoods in the face of unpredictable or extreme weather caused by a changing climate. While technology is being touted as a game changer to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food systems — the path food takes from farm to fork — some experts say it's merely a boost for agri-business. They're promoting a shift that gives a larger role farmers and farming communities instead. "We need to put people, nature, and climate at the core of our food systems," said U.K. environment secretary George Eustice. "There needs to be a fair and just transition that protects the livelihoods and food security of millions of people worldwide — with farmers, Indigenous people and local communities playing a central role in these plans."

ClimateShot wants to increase research ClimateShot aims to create an international platform designed to help farmers give input into food and agricultural policies, in addition to funding more research into farm emissions, especially from new scholars. It will bolster research into "climate-resilient crops," which could be developed using genetic modification, and other tech-based methods to reduce emissions. It will also try to rally investors around supporting new approaches to agriculture, according to a report outlining the new initiative. Brace yourself for another winter of pandemic, says Canada's top doctor Coronavirus in Canada Take for example a drone that uses artificial intelligence to estimate the amount of nitrogen in rice paddies, created by CGIAR, the world's largest agricultural research program. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plants but can create harmful pollution and greenhouse gases if it's overused. Estimating whether crops receive enough — or too much — is essential to mitigating the climate impacts of food production.

Food accounts for roughly a third of global emissions, yet historically has held a relatively low profile in international climate negotiations, or COP, short for Conference of Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said Navin Ramankutty, a professor at the University of British Columbia and food systems researcher. "This is welcome news. We have a biodiversity crisis that is as bad as the climate crisis, but hasn't captured as much attention — farming is the biggest driver of the biodiversity crisis," he said. Still, he cautioned that while raising the profile of food systems in climate discussions is needed, countries must also ensure that efforts support local ecosystems and human rights. While technology is being touted at the UN climate conference in Glasgow as a game changer to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from food systems, some experts say it’s merely a boost for agri-business. #COP26 #COP26xCNO #food #farming Critics say the risk in relying heavily on expensive ag technology — including the possibility of trading carbon credits in the sector — is that peasants and small landholders could be pushed out of the system entirely, leaving it to giant companies. Monocrops — a product of industrial farming — decrease biodiversity, require expensive machinery to work the land and contribute disproportionately to climate change, say climate experts. Photo by Jean Willmerlin / Upsplash. Jessie MacInnis, a Nova Scotia farmer and youth vice-president of the National Farmers' Union International Program Committee, is doubtful the agriculture commitments at this year's COP26 will actually lead to change or involve farmers.

"I think the exclusiveness at this COP is a great example of the way agricultural policy is created, with tokenized input from farmers, Indigenous people, (and) civil society more broadly," she said. If ClimateShot were truly committed to making food systems sustainable and supporting farmers, it would aim to boost agroecology, Indigenous rights and traditional knowledge. Farmers promote agroecology “We should see an acknowledgement that moving towards food sovereignty — not only food security — is how we will move towards climate justice in the agriculture and food system.”