On the hook for cleanup costs, Ontario landowners blame province for leaking oil, gas wells

"Come for a coffee, we'll have it inside," Norfolk County resident Paula Jongerden says with a laugh. But she's not joking. She lives about 300 metres from an old oil well that routinely belches foul-smelling odours that ensconce her home with the stench of rotten eggs. Jongerden crosses her fingers when inviting people over for barbecues, hoping the wind won't blow toward her property. Locals refer to the area on Forestry Farm Road, about 90 kilometres southeast of London, Ont., as "the stink." A leaking abandoned well near Paula Jongerden's home is surrounded by dead foliage. She worries about the impact on the health of her family and the environment. Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn/National Observer. But it's not just the smell. It's what the smell signals: the presence of hydrogen sulphide, a gas that, in low concentrations, stinks. At higher concentrations, it's deadly. A monitoring station at the site has measured dangerous levels, high enough to cause significant respiratory and eye irritation, and pulmonary edema. Signage surrounding the old well, which lies on county property, warns of poison gas. Jongerden has been cautioned by provincial authorities not to get too close. "I will caution you, please do not enter into that area as the levels of [hydrogen sulphide] are extremely high and the fire department has measured life-threatening levels while they were fully protected in supplied air," an Environment Ministry official emailed her after she submitted photos of sulphur water bubbling out of the ground. "Depending on wind conditions, the area you took photos could be very dangerous."

She worries about the effects on her health and that of her family — she doesn’t feel safe on her own property anymore. She worries, too, about the environment. The well is surrounded by an ever-growing expanse of dead foliage; effluent spews out of it into Big Creek, which in turn flows into Lake Erie, the drinking water source for about 11 million people. Paula Jongerden wants the province to deal with abandoned oil and gas wells that pose a safety risk to people and the environment. Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn/National Observer

Relics of a bygone era There are an estimated 27,000 oil and gas wells in southwestern Ontario. Most are inactive, a remnant of the time more than a century ago when the province was a major player in oil and gas production. Now, they are long-abandoned relics of a bygone era — and in some instances, hazards to human health and safety and the environment. An explosion that injured 20 people and flattened several buildings in Wheatley, about 200 kilometres to the southwest, last August is believed to have been caused by a long-forgotten well underneath the town. “It’s like our own Chernobyl right here in Norfolk County,” says Mayor Kristal Chopp. #Ontario #DerelictWells The Ontario Petroleum Institute (OPI), which represents the province’s oil and gas industry, posits that as many as 4,400 of the wells “pose a risk to landowners and public health and safety” and that there could be “several thousand” more that no one knows about. Leaks from old wells plugged long ago using rudimentary methods are a problem all over southwestern Ontario. But it is particularly acute in Norfolk County, where there are 2,637 wells, about 80 per cent of which are abandoned or suspended. Maurice Dusseault, a professor of engineering geology at the University of Waterloo who has studied the area, said boreholes penetrate a large artesian aquifer, a body of underground water under pressure. That pressure pushes water and methane to the surface through available pathways, like old wells.

“Many of these wells are in a condition where they are no longer protective of public health and safety, and more wells are likely to enter this condition in the future,” notes the executive summary of a confidential report obtained by Canada’s National Observer that was authored by Dusseault and prominent hydrogeologist Richard Jackson. Most of the wells are on what is now private property. The provincial Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act stipulates that should the well operator no longer be around — as is the case for most of Ontario’s abandoned wells, given their age — the individual landowner is responsible for cleaning up and plugging wells. Norfolk County Mayor Kristal Chopp describes a leaking well in the area as the municipality's "own Chernobyl" and wants the province to fix it. Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn/National Observer