Researchers look to Canada’s oceans to sink planet-warming carbon

Canada may have the longest total coastline in the world, but it still doesn’t have a solid understanding of the role nearshore ecosystems can play in sinking greenhouse gas emissions to combat the climate crisis, marine ecologist Julia Baum says.

“We're not really accounting for ocean climate solutions right now, which is ironic because we have three oceans.”

That will change with the launch of an ambitious research initiative to produce a national assessment of the “blue carbon” storage capacity of Canada’s salt marshes, seagrass meadows and kelp forests, said Baum, a principal investigator and University of Victoria professor.

The three-year, $1.59-million Blue Carbon Canada collaborative project involves an interdisciplinary team of researchers and policy experts from conservation agencies and federal agencies, including Parks Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Salt marshes, eelgrass meadows, along with mangrove forests found in tropical countries, absorb carbon from the atmosphere and lock it in sediment at rates anywhere from two to 10 times greater than mature tropical forests, depending on a variety of geographic and environmental conditions.