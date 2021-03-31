Manitoba chiefs see carbon price ruling as missed opportunity on reconciliation

The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling on the federal carbon pricing law was a “missed opportunity to advance meaningful reconciliation,” says the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. Last year, lawyers for several First Nations had argued before the court that carbon pollution and climate change posed serious obstacles to their constitutionally protected rights under Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. The assembly, represented by the Public Interest Law Centre in Manitoba, in particular had asked the court not to ignore “the existence and insights of First Nations laws” in its eventual judgment, saying that doing so would impair reconciliation and the spirit of treaties.

The court's decision that Parliament acted constitutionally when it passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act — laid out in a 35,000-word judgment written by Chief Justice Richard Wagner — focuses on the division of powers between federal and provincial governments, but does not make explicit reference to Section 35. The decision does note that it is "well-established" that "climate change is causing significant environmental, economic and human harm nationally and internationally, with especially high impacts in the Canadian Arctic, in coastal regions and on Indigenous peoples." Wagner also wrote that if the court were to declare that Parliament could not address climate change at a national level, it would have "profound effects on Indigenous peoples," among other consequences. Given that reality, said AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas in a statement, the court "missed a profound opportunity to embrace and learn from First Nations laws and Knowledge Keepers." The AMC, which represents 62 First Nations in Manitoba, had argued that "neither the federal nor provincial governments acknowledged the existence of First Nations laws" and that the Supreme Court had an "obligation" to address the "much deeper reality."