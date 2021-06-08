Ottawa outlines its $647M strategy to save Pacific salmon

The federal government released the broad strokes of its plan to save plummeting wild salmon stocks on the West Coast on Tuesday. Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan outlined the initial framework and guiding principles for Ottawa’s $647.1-million Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI), announced as part of the recent federal budget. Four key areas form the foundation of the strategy: conservation and stewardship, enhanced hatchery production, harvest transformation, and integrated management and collaboration, Jordan said. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. Some B.C. salmon conservationists say the plan’s pillars and funding are positive, but the devil is in the details. Concerns raised include the use of hatcheries, the need to establish recovery plans, ensuring First Nations are true partners in the process, and that the entities steering the process are independent.

“Overall, it’s a positive announcement,” said Aaron Hill, executive director of Watershed Watch Salmon Society. “We’re cautiously optimistic that it'll move things in the right direction.” Many wild salmon stocks in B.C. and the Yukon are on the verge of collapse and bold action was necessary to reverse the trend, said Jordan, noting some populations have suffered declines of 90 per cent.

"The challenges facing Pacific salmon are enormous, but they're not insurmountable," Jordan said. "With the development of the historic Pacific salmon strategy, we will deploy the resources on a level that meets the scale of the crisis head on, and we will turn the corner." The four pillars support a strategic and co-ordinated long-term response rooted in collaborative action, she added. "This is not a top-down approach," Jordan said, adding Indigenous peoples, provincial and territorial governments, harvesters, stewardship partners, academia, environmentalists, and other stakeholders will be relied on to execute and guide the strategy. The plan aims to develop stronger science and habitat restoration, stabilize and grow salmon populations and sustainable and reliable fisheries, as well as deepen communication and co-ordination between partners. The funding is dedicated to conservation initiatives on the ground, Jordan said, adding the salmon strategy isn't a new report or study. Ottawa is partnering with the B.C. government on conservation through the province's Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) to fund projects on the ground immediately, Jordan said.