Coastal cleanup bags 50 tonnes of marine debris

A West Coast cleanup project wrapped up operations in time for Christmas after removing 50 tonnes of marine debris from the shores of B.C.'s Discovery Islands. The amount of garbage collected by a small but determined team from 357 kilometres of shoreline on Quadra, Cortes, Read, Maurelle, and Marina islands from October to late December was staggering, said project co-ordinator Breanne Quesnel. "We're really proud we were able to help get that volume of material off the beaches," said Quesnel, co-owner of Spirit of the West Adventures, the wilderness tourism company that secured the provincial funds to do the cleanup. "But we're really disheartened that it's there in the first place." Plastic waste from shellfish farms and other aquaculture operations, as well as commercial fishing ropes and nets, made up the bulk of the garbage collected, Quesnel said.

Other ubiquitous offenders were large blocks of Styrofoam and tires typically used to float docks or for mooring devices, she said. The Styrofoam, or polystyrene plastic, is particularly bad because as it degrades and crumbles, the small, lightweight bits are easily and widely dispersed by wind and waves, Quesnel said. And they are almost impossible to collect, she added. A team funded by B.C.'s Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative works to loosen a massive tire lodged on the beach at Rebecca Spit Park on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy of Spirit of the West Adventures

The cleanup crews also found a number of partially filled and leaking oil drums that needed to be carefully disposed of. The focus of the operation was to get the largest, most difficult to remove items from more remote beaches, which required specialized transport on land and water, she said. “And we need to be smarter about what (plastics) we're using, how we're using it, what its life cycle is,” says Breanne Quesnel, co-ordinator of the B.C. coastal cleanup in the Discovery Islands. The largest item by far was a massive 6,000-pound tire, most likely from a mining vehicle, that required two cranes to lift onto the dock and a specialized vehicle to take it away. The goal was also to collect items that would degrade into microplastics and cause havoc in the marine food web, Quesnel said. Though much of the bigger debris items on island shores came from marine industries, a lot of consumer items are finding their way into the ocean, too.

“We found more than 200 shoes,” she said. Quesnel’s pet peeves are all the plastic tampon applicators, straws, plastic dental floss picks, shotgun shell casings, plastic bags and Starbucks stir sticks littering island beaches. “Anyone who has ever used a plastic tampon applicator should have to spend a day or a week cleaning up a beach … because those are just plentiful.”