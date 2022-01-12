RCMP commissioner loses lawsuit after taking 3 years to respond to spying complaint

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki violated her legal obligations when she took three years to respond to a complaint alleging Mounties spied on Indigenous and climate activists, a precedent-setting lawsuit found Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed by the BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) in 2020, marks the first time a court has ruled RCMP must be held accountable for providing a timely answer to complaints filed with the force's civilian watchdog. The BCCLA was also awarded $30,000 as part of the ruling. The news comes almost a decade after the original complaint was sparked by an investigation by the Vancouver Observer, predecessor to Canada’s National Observer, which revealed police infiltrated groups and spied on citizens opposing Enbridge’s now defunct Northern Gateway pipeline proposal. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. “That surveillance included monitoring people’s social media, making profiles of activists, infiltrating a meeting in a church basement in Kelowna … very scary,” said Jessica Magonet, legal counsel for the BCCLA. The story begins in 2013 when the Vancouver Observer investigation detailed evidence of RCMP spying on opponents of the pipeline project. According to documents obtained under the Access to Information Act, RCMP shared the information it gathered with private oil companies and the National Energy Board, which regulated pipeline construction and operation spanning provincial or international borders until it was replaced in 2018.

As a result of the investigation, the BCCLA filed a complaint in 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) alleging the spying violated numerous constitutional rights. The CRCC acts as a civilian watchdog for the RCMP and is tasked with reviewing civilian complaints against the force. The civilian watchdog investigated the complaint and completed a report outlining its recommendations to the force in 2017 but was unable to release its report to the public without an RCMP response. Six years after its initial complaint, the BCCLA was still waiting for an answer from the Mounties. The BCCLA eventually took matters further and filed a lawsuit against Lucki at the Federal Court of Canada on Nov. 9, 2020.

That got results. The RCMP finally released its response on Nov. 20, 2020 — almost seven years after the initial complaint was filed. The CRCC report was also released, acknowledging the RCMP spied on and surveilled individuals and groups, although the civilian watchdog found most of the force's actions "reasonable." In its response, the force agreed with most of the CRCC's findings and recommendations, said Magonet. However, the RCMP's actions were condemned by numerous groups and individuals, including the BCCLA, Dogwood and 350.org. "Being under police and security surveillance has caused harm to my family relationships, and I and others have paid a high price fighting for our Indigenous rights and climate justice. To justify RCMP spying and criminalization of Indigenous dissent is to repress Indigenous rights," Clayton Thomas-Müller, an Indigenous rights advocate and senior campaign specialist with 350.org, said in a 2020 release. "We refuse to accept Canada's surveillance and criminalization of us as Indigenous peoples. From Wet'suwet'en to Mi'kma'ki, we are acting within our inherent and constitutional right to exercise jurisdiction over our lands." Although the RCMP had finally released a response to the spying allegations, the court case against Commissioner Lucki for her tardy response to the complaint continued.

Arguments in that case began in September of last year. The RCMP argued the BCCLA’s claims were moot because the report on the spying allegations had already been released, but the Federal Court of Canada didn’t agree. The RCMP also said more analysts were hired in 2020 and 2021 to help the force bring down its lengthy wait times. Ultimately, the court found the RCMP dragged its feet and didn't respond in a timely fashion, citing numerous other examples as proof of a systemic problem. A 2019 memorandum of understanding between the CRCC and the RCMP set a six-month target for responses to complaints, but there wasn’t change on the ground. Between 2019 and 2020, the RCMP had “64 interim reports (that) had been awaiting a response for one to two years, 48 had been waiting for two to three years, and six had been waiting for more than three years,” according to this week’s decision.