Young Indigenous land defender heads to court

Young land defender Vanessa Gray made a virtual appearance in an Ontario court on Wednesday, with her supporters quickly blocked from displaying their messages that a string of charges against her should be dropped.

Gray, from the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, was detained soon after a solidarity action in Toronto on Nov. 21 — the only one charged in relation to the blocking of a freight railway line in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a pipeline in their unceded territory in northern B.C.

Gray is a well-known environmental activist focused primarily on pollution and its harmful effects in Ontario’s Chemical Valley, which sits on Aamjiwnaang territory and is the largest complex of petrochemical facilities in Canada.

She and her supporters say the charges fit a pattern of seeking to silence Indigenous land defenders and suppress Indigenous organizing.

“The targeting of Gray is part of a larger pattern of colonial violence in which the Canadian state collaborates with corporations to criminalize Indigenous Land Defenders for the sake of industry interests,” the Mining Injustice Solidarity Network activist group said soon after the charges were laid.