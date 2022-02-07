Elizabeth May puts environmental racism back on the House agenda

Elizabeth May is taking the fight to address environmental racism back to the House after a Liberal MP’s bill died on the order paper last fall.

The Green Party parliamentary leader tabled a private member’s bill on Feb. 2 aimed at tackling environmental p​​olicies and practices that specifically harm racialized communities. The proposed legislation — nearly identical to a previous bill sponsored by former Liberal MP Lenore Zann — would require the federal government to collect data on links between environmental hazards, race, socioeconomic status and health. It would also compel the environment and climate change minister to develop a national strategy to address the harms caused by environmental racism.

Last year, the original bill made its way to the final stage of debate in the House and gained the support of all parties except the Conservatives before a federal election was called.

“This is a bill that has enjoyed widespread support. Many members of Parliament are very keen to see this bill passed,” May told the House on Wednesday.

“I really urge all colleagues to reflect on the fact that the U.S. and the Environmental Protection Agency, for more than three decades, have had active programs to confront environmental racism while the term is hardly well-understood in our country,” said May.