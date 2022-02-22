Climate resolution forces RBC to reckon with greenwashing

A shareholder advocacy group is forcing RBC to stare down a resolution that would stop it from greenwashing billions of dollars that the bank bills as sustainable. The resolution, filed last week by Investors for Paris Compliance, is aiming to get RBC to define “sustainable finance” in a way that precludes lending to “fossil fuel activity” and projects “facing significant opposition” from Indigenous peoples. Without tightening its criteria, the group warns RBC will increasingly face reputational and compliance risks as definitions for sustainable finance are agreed to around the world. Investors for Paris Compliance is a group launched last year to hold publicly listed Canadian companies accountable to net-zero goals. Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. The shareholder vote will come in early April. An RBC spokesperson told Canada’s National Observer the bank is not yet in a position to respond to the resolution but will respond to shareholders next month. Investors for Paris Compliance director of corporate engagement Matt Price said the advocacy group has been in touch with Canada’s five biggest banks, but RBC will be the only one to face a resolution from the group this year. He said of all the banks, RBC has been the “least enthusiastic” about climate discussions, but it’s an important conversation to have because sustainable finance is a fast-growing space.

Generally, the way sustainability-linked lending works is a company and a bank negotiate metrics related to environmental, social and governance goals. If a company can show progress toward these goals, like diversifying its workforce or cutting emissions, it can access better interest rates on the loans. However, unlike other types of financial instruments that are tied to specific uses, money from sustainability-linked loans and bonds can often be used for anything the company wants, leading critics to warn they could actually increase planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions if not restricted. “There's a gold rush around these sustainability-linked bonds and loans,” Price said. “There was $1.6 trillion in deals done last year for all these instruments, so it's exploding. Canadian journalists shocked and sickened watching colleagues called names like "disgusting, filthy human being" “The rules are so lax that the banks have dollar signs in their eyes around this stuff,” he added.

The trigger for this resolution comes specifically from a financing deal RBC was involved in last year that saw Enbridge pumped with $1.1 billion worth of “sustainable financing,” even though the company made it clear in its term sheets it had no intention to spend the money on environmental goals. The shareholder resolution’s supporting statement cites a news story first published by Canada’s National Observer detailing the bond as an example of the reputational risk that comes when the public’s expectation is not aligned with the company’s actions. In the same vein, the resolution also references a flurry of protests outside RBC branches accusing the bank of violating Indigenous rights. "The banks are essentially accepting the deception on the part of the oil companies and then codifying it into these (financial) instruments," says Matt Price with @investors4paris, the group behind the shareholder resolution. #cdnpoli Greenpeace Canada senior strategist Keith Stewart called the Enbridge loan “an egregious example” of greenwashing sustainable finance. “It's literally paying for the police to buy weapons to suppress Indigenous opposition, so how is that sustainable?” he said, referring to protests against the company’s Line 3 pipeline. Stewart said the shareholder resolution to help stop greenwashing money is a tactic RBC can’t ignore.

“If we write them a petition or a letter, they just brush it off and don't respond, but you can't not respond to a shareholder resolution,” he said, adding the visibility of it also helps pressure other investors. “This is one move within a global battle that's happening right now over how things get to be designated as 'sustainable' or 'green' or not, and there's hundreds of billions of dollars at stake in that broader market.” On Friday, Calgary-based Tamarack Valley Energy announced it has secured $200 million through sustainability-linked financing, which it plans to use to acquire oil and gas firm Crestwynd Exploration Ltd. National Bank Financial Markets and RBC Capital Markets are both involved in the deal, though financial terms were not disclosed.