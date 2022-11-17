As pro-democracy activist is forced to end hunger strike, COP27 supporters say climate solutions are only possible with human rights

As COP27 draws to its end in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the link between climate action and human rights has rarely, if ever, been as palpable at a United Nations climate conference. On Saturday, climate and human rights activists staged an unprecedented large-scale march through the COP27 venue. Protests at COP meetings are common, but they usually occur outside the venue in the streets of the host country. In Egypt, protest zones were set up far from the venue and largely rejected by activists. Instead, civil society groups negotiated with the UN to safely demonstrate inside the venue. The demonstration saw a wide mix of activists. Protesters from all corners of the world advocating for climate action, Indigenous rights, disability rights, workers' rights, an end to patriarchy and colonialism, and more were present in a show of solidarity with British-Egyptian writer Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who is currently imprisoned in Cairo. Get daily news from Canada's National Observer Abd el-Fattah was a major pro-democracy figure during the 2011 Egyptian revolution and has spent most of the past decade behind bars. In April, he began a hunger strike to protest his conditions, and as COP27 began, he escalated it, refusing to even drink water. On Saturday, he wrote to his family to say he was ending the strike. This week, Abd el-Fattah celebrates his 41st birthday. In the letter, he asked his mother to bring cake.

"The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday. I haven't celebrated for a long time, and want to celebrate with my cellmates, so bring a cake, normal provisions, I've broken my strike," he wrote. "I'll explain everything on Thursday." His sister, Sanaa Seif, shared the letter on Twitter and confirmed it is his handwriting. In a statement Thursday, Abd el-Fattah's family described speaking to him through a glass barrier with a faint headset, where he told of being pressured to submit to medical examinations. He said he told authorities he would only be willing to submit to an examination if it would be on record that he was on a food and water strike.

“They instead brought plainclothes officers to intimidate him, but he refused to leave the medical centre, so a riot squad was brought in to carry him out,” the statement reads. “As he was being carried out, he ‘lost it,’ had a meltdown and promised to kill himself if he was taken back to the cell.



"They instead brought plainclothes officers to intimidate him, but he refused to leave the medical centre, so a riot squad was brought in to carry him out," the statement reads. "As he was being carried out, he 'lost it,' had a meltdown and promised to kill himself if he was taken back to the cell.



"When they put him in the cell, he started to smash his head against the wall. He was restrained and tied down. The cell was put on suicide watch." The statement goes on to say that he repeatedly smashed his head against the wall the next day until he drew blood, forcing authorities to file an official report and bring in an investigator. Two days later while in the shower, he collapsed, the statement says. As he tried to dress himself to call for help, he fell unconscious. "When he came to, he was surrounded by people and his head was cradled by one of his cellmates and there was a cannula (thin tube) in his body, which gave him a lactate solution and glucose," the statement says. "Then they gave him electrolyte fluid, a spoonful of honey and a pickle. "This is how the hunger strike was broken." He remains in prison.

Saana Seif, at the top left, with other movement leaders at COP27 on Nov. 12, 2022. Photo by John Woodside Seif was at the protest at COP27 on Saturday. She was visibly overcome with emotion by the show of solidarity, and so rather than deliver a speech herself, she asked that her statement be read aloud by War on Want executive director Asad Rehman.