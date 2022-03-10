Five timber companies could decide the fate of B.C.’s old-growth forests

Five big timber companies hold the future of nearly half of British Columbia’s at-risk old-growth forests in their hands, according to a new report. Despite promises from the provincial government, these ancient forests are still at risk of being logged. In its report, released March 8, the Stand.earth Research Group determines which companies are threatening at-risk old-growth forests in areas where the province has largely failed to implement timely logging deferrals. “Unlike the B.C. government's messaging, these forests are not yet protected,” said Tegan Hansen, a forest campaigner with climate group Stand.earth. “Very, very little is actually deferred.” Get top stories in your inbox. Our award-winning journalists bring you the news that impacts you, Canada, and the world. Don't miss out. By looking at the tree cover of old-growth forests and the province’s annual allowable cut, researchers found 10 logging companies were responsible for an estimated 57 per cent of the risk to old-growth forests. The five biggest companies — Canfor, West Fraser, Western Forest Products, Tolko and Interfor — were responsible for 47 per cent. Breakdown of overall old-growth deferral risk across B.C. B.C. Timber Sales is 19 per cent of the risk, while the top 5 logging companies are another 47 per cent. Other companies and First Nations make up the remaining 33 per cent. Provided by Stand.earth

Canfor alone poses more of a threat to old-growth trees than all 127 First Nations-owned logging companies combined, with an estimated risk of 14 per cent compared to 12 per cent. “By mapping [these areas] and stating their intention to stop harvest, but failing to actually defer them, the B.C. government has essentially advertised to timber companies — that are probably not acting in good faith because they stand to profit from these trees — ‘Come log while you can,’” said Hansen. Jean Charest doesn’t stand a chance In November, the provincial government acknowledged 2.6 million hectares of old-growth forest are at high risk of irreversible diversity loss and must be immediately deferred from logging. Deferrals are temporary legal measures to ban logging in specific areas for two years.

After its announcement, the province halted B.C. Timber Sales auctions in areas overlapping with the 2.6 million hectares identified as high risk and gave First Nations a month to decide if they supported deferrals or not. Hansen said that is not a formal deferral, and over two million hectares are still open to logging. The provincial government's website says the pause of B.C. Timber Sales covers almost 570,000 hectares. Five big timber companies hold the future of nearly half of British Columbia’s at-risk old-growth forests in their hands, according to a new report by @standearth. #oldgrowth #cdnpoli #FairyCreek Until the provincial government implements deferrals, companies can continue to log and request permits in these areas. “These big five companies have so much control of the landscape in B.C., and also a huge amount of influence with this government,” said Hansen. “It’s not an equitable landscape when you think of who is actually standing to profit from the system as it currently exists.”

The province has committed to addressing the power imbalance in the forestry industry and in October introduced a bill to amend the Forest and Range Practices Act so that forestry legislation is aligned with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. “We want to see this government really commit and follow through to doing things in a better way … but you can't have a paradigm shift with the backdrop of logging continuing as usual while conversations happen without a timeline,” said Hansen. Stand.earth’s report comes just over a week after the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that “unavoidable” impacts of climate change will plague humans over the next two decades.